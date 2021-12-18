OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMF. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE:OMF opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.97. OneMain has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $56.54.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

