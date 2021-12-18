ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

OKE opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

