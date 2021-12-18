Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the November 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OPHLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.26. 19,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,343. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

