Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the November 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OPHLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.26. 19,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,343. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.
About Ono Pharmaceutical
Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.