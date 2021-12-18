Oppenheimer & Close LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,602 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Trinity Place worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPHS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 284,916 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Place in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Place stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative return on equity of 29.28% and a negative net margin of 498.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter.

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

