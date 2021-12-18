Oppenheimer & Close LLC Purchases 131,260 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,260 shares during the period. Equinox Gold makes up 1.4% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 0.07% of Equinox Gold worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 42.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.2% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQX shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

