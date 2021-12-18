Optical Cable (OCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 20th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Optical Cable stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. Optical Cable has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

