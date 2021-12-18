Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lessened by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 375.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Oracle by 39,163.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $96.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

