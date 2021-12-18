Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will announce sales of $1.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the lowest is $490,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 million to $2.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.92 million, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $12.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORTX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 964.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 964,379 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 389,340 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $862,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. 2,589,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,360. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $153.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

