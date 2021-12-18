Outfitter Financial LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Outfitter Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $323.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.54 and its 200 day moving average is $298.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

