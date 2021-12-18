Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

