Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.60.
Several research firms have weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 4.23.
In other news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.