Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 4.23.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.