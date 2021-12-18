Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

