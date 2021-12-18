Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

ORCL opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.40. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

