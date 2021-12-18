Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 641 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 391,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,675,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.4% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 230.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $129.93 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average of $124.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.