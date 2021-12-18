Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $20.59. 169,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,959,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $104,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,161,000 after buying an additional 2,990,652 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,273,000 after buying an additional 2,874,835 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,832,000 after buying an additional 1,924,799 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 696.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after buying an additional 1,742,250 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.