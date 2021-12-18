Paradise, Inc. (PARF) to Issue Dividend of $4.50 on December 28th

Paradise, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of PARF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. Paradise has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Get Paradise alerts:

About Paradise

Paradise, Inc engages in producing and selling candied fruits and plastic containers. It operates through the following segments: Candied Fruit and Molded Plastics. The Candied Fruit segment produces candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient, sold to bakers, institutional users, and retailers for use in home baking.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Paradise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.