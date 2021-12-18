Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 143,517 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 563.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,517 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TELL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TELL opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. Equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

