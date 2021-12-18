Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Invests $876,000 in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.09% of RAPT Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.13. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAPT. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $81,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $761,489. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

