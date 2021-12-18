Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 1,133 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth $4,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth $13,664,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

OSH opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.09. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $79,688.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $4,556,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 630,819 shares of company stock valued at $26,771,032. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.