Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 1,273 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 223,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 35.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFST opened at $63.27 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $500.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

