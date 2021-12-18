Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 13,202 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in First Bank were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in First Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Bank during the second quarter worth $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank during the first quarter worth $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in First Bank by 36.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in First Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

Shares of FRBA opened at $14.41 on Friday. First Bank has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $270.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

