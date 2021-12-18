Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 6,219 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 85,082.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $39,432.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $39,767.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,518 shares of company stock valued at $178,173 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.66. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $16.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $168.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

