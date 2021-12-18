Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 20,629 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,629 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 88.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 6.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.17 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.