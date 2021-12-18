Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 113,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $114.41 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.70 and a 52-week high of $124.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

