Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 10,109 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 339,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 823,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

