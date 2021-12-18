Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,631 SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $121.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $146.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average of $127.92.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.