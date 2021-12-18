Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 89 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,019.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $497,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727.

Shares of A opened at $151.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

