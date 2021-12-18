Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 206 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $313.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $223.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

