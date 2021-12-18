Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 275 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 106,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.9% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 233,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

