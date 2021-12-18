Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 524 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $219.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.55 and its 200 day moving average is $224.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

