Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

HD opened at $387.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $405.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

