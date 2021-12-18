Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 112.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 33,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $161.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $165.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

