Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $137.75 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average is $111.14. The company has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

