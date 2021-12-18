Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Short Interest Update

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the November 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PASG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. 437,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,008. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $359.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Passage Bio by 39.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Passage Bio by 310.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

