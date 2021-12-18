Patrick Elliott Acquires 828,403 Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) Stock

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) insider Patrick Elliott acquired 828,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.03 ($10,947.57).
Shares of LON:ROCK opened at GBX 0.66 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. Rockfire Resources plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.70 ($0.02).
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
