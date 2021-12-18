Patrick Elliott Acquires 828,403 Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) Stock

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) insider Patrick Elliott acquired 828,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.03 ($10,947.57).

Shares of LON:ROCK opened at GBX 0.66 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. Rockfire Resources plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds six exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interests in Copperhead porphyry copper deposit; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Bell Rock, Jeddah, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

