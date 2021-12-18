Patron Partners LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Amgen by 144.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

Amgen stock opened at $222.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

