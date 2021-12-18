Patron Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.