Patron Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $330,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $159.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.56 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

