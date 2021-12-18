Patron Partners LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Patron Partners LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 8.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.07.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $396.24 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

