Patron Partners LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 791,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,930.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $219.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.55 and its 200 day moving average is $224.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

