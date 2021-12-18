Patron Partners LLC Sells 72 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patron Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $572,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after buying an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,549,000 after buying an additional 820,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

TXN stock opened at $186.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

