PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 15 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Loop Capital began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,008.04.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,683.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,755.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,733.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

