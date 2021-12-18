PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 8,300 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 64.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 659,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 258,827 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

