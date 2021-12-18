PAX Financial Group LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

