PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,008.04.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,683.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,755.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,733.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

