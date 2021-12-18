PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.98 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.45 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

