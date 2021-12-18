PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 486 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5,448.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.1% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.72.

LLY opened at $267.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

