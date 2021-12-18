PAX Financial Group LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

NUE stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.42. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

