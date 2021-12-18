Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Trading Down 7%

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $27.28. 13,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 540,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.99.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,701,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,622,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

