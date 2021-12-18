PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $55.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $836,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after buying an additional 255,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Connection (CNXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.